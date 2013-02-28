Don't get us wrong, we've got a special spot in our hearts for our OG Ray-Ban wayfarers, but walking around Bond Street sporting the same pair of shades as every other dude and girl at The Smile can start to make us feel like we're in an Apple commercial. To avoid the double take, we're constantly on the lookout for specs that haven't already blown up on Instagram. So, when we got word of the too-cool-for-school (in a good way) members-only site The Monocle Order, we signed right up — and then bought some sunnies.
Seriously, if you read Monocle, you'll dig the The Monocle Order — the NYC-based site serves up a selection of highly curated and hard-to-find sunglasses from all the best insiders-only lines, like RetroSuperFuture, Thierry Lasry, Andy Wolf, and Illesteva. You can get lifetime access to the collections by purchasing a pair of shades, and then...wait for it...each pair you buy next will be 50% off. (Talk about giving back!) Sign up now to browse the ultra-rare selection, and get ready to start practicing answers about where you got your new frames. An out-of-the-way pawn shop in Bodrum? The hidden concept store in Buenos Aires? Don't worry, we won't blow your cover.
Photo: Courtesy of The Monocle Order
