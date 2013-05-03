Skip navigation!
Kristian Laliberte
Sex & Relationships
3 Creative Couples Show Us How To Make Love Last In NYC
Kristian Laliberte
May 3, 2013
Celebrity Style
1 Girl, 4 Looks: Lily Aldridge's Angelic Getups
Kristian Laliberte
Apr 23, 2013
Travel
Spring Break In Style: Carlos Miele's Cool Guide To Miami
Kristian Laliberte
Mar 27, 2013
New York
30 Men's Spring Wardrobe Essentials
Fellas, stop putting it off. When it comes to your wardrobe, it's officially spring-cleaning time: You need to haul your sweaters to the dry cleaners, zip
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
NYC's Priciest Tee? This Top Rings In At $91,500
If you happen to have major cash to burn, we've found just the thing for some conspicuous consumption. The folks over at The Awl were browsing in
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
17 Of NYC's Coolest (And Cutest) Bachelors
When Rihanna sings about finding love in a hopeless place, there's no doubt she's referencing the NYC dating scene. If you're single in the city, you
by
Kristian Laliberte
Tech
The World's Chicest Bikes? Lorenzo Martone Launches Cycle Line
Lorenzo Martone (or LoLo, as we like to call him), has been a firm friend of R29 New York since we launched over three years ago. Indeed, you might
by
Kristian Laliberte
Travel
Inside NYC's Coolest New Hotel (Yes, It's In Times Sq.!)
"Cool" and "Times Square" aren't usually used in the same sentence — until now. Indeed, we're giving major kudos to the newly re-imagined Paramount
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
Wear It ALL Summer: Paul Smith & David Bowie Make The Ultimate Ba...
Everyone knows David Bowie is the definition of iconic. Even if '90s babies don't necessarily understand why, we all know him as a badass, Lady Gaga's
by
Kristian Laliberte
Food & Drinks
Padma Lakshmi Takes Us On An Epic Food Tour
When Padma Lakshmi takes you out to lunch, it's go order big or go home. Like, really big. Like, four lunches big. So, when we spent the day with the Top
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
How To Shop For A Spring Suit: A Menswear Expert's Must-Read Guide
It's not easy to shop for a suit anytime of year, but when the warmer months come creeping up, finding options that beat the heat and still look fly
by
Kristian Laliberte
Celebrity Style
Say Yes To Our Dresses: We Pick Out Wedding Looks For 8 Celeb Fia...
Apparently, there's something in the water in Hollywood right now. Something sexy. Something romantic. Something everlasting. We're talking love, baby —
by
Kristian Laliberte
Celebrity Style
Alexa Chung Covers
Time Out
, Hates Sexy Clothes, Talks P...
While Alexa Chung is one It Brit, we didn't know that she was also such a typical New Yorker. That's right — the superstar model graces Time Out New
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
12 Man Bags To Carry You Through Spring (No Murses In Sight!)
When it comes to guys' accessories, the ladies have us beat in one major department: bags. They've got entire department floors full of purses, clutches,
by
Kristian Laliberte
Celebrity Style
Chloë Sevigny On Chloé — And, Oh Yeah, Owning 2,000 Pairs Of Shoes
Chloë and Chloé — try saying that five times fast. Well, accents were on an incessant flip mode last night as guests turned out to fete Chloé's
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment News
Lady Gaga Has A 24-Karat Gold Wheelchair, Naturally
Just call them #ladygagaproblems. Apparently, stars aren't anything like us — at least if you're a boundaries-pushing singer nursing an injured hip.
by
Kristian Laliberte
Celebrity Style
Jenna Lyons Shows Us Her Insane Shoe Collection (All 289 Pairs!)
"I have far too many shoes," says J.Crew creative director Jenna Lyons in the latest episode of J.Crew on Film. Umm, yeah? Clocking in at 289 pairs,
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
Are These The World's Best Dressed Men?
Okay, so we're not taking on the monumental task of chronicling the globe's best dressed guys today, but, at least when it comes to the world of Fashion
by
Kristian Laliberte
Designers
Proenza Schouler Launches New Website, We Can't Stop Clicking
While our collection of PS1s, PS11s, and PS13s has changed — and grown — over the years, Proenza Schouler's website has remained static. Well,
by
Kristian Laliberte
Celebrity Style
Jessica Alba, Paris Fashion Week's #1 Style Star? Mais Oui!
Confession: We own the Honey soundtrack. Remember that early naughties flick starring Jessica Alba as a sexy dancer? Okay, whatever. We liked it. While
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
Dream On! 35 Luxe Pieces We're Obsessing
When you've got a champagne taste but are working with a Franzia budget, you've got to adjust your spending to meet your wallet's expectations. While we
by
Kristian Laliberte
Mens
2 Suits, 1 Night: James Franco Cleans Up Nice At
Oz
Scre...
While James Franco didn't arrive at Tuesday night's Cinema Society & Gucci screening of Oz The Great And Powerful in a hot air balloon, he did show up
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment
The Fabulous Harry Brant Talks Art & Instagram
We were very busy bees on Tuesday night at Sotheby's contemporary art preview, co-hosted by Dolce & Gabbana. Besides chatting up the incredibly talented
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment
How To Collect Art Without Going Broke (Straight From A Star Artist)
If you're been reading R29 New York lately, you'll know that we've got art on the brain — while 2013's The Armory Show doesn't officially start until
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment
The 8 Coolest Pieces To Buy At NYC's Best Art Show (Expert Approved)
You know the old expression: A picture speaks a thousand words...even if it costs upwards of a thousand dollars. Yes, 'tis the art-buying season in NYC,
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Romeo Beckham Helps Sell Out Burberry's $35,000 Peacock Trench
We bet Suri Cruise has been scheming to overthrow Romeo Beckham's mantle of best dressed celeb scion for quite a while now, so we're guessing her burn
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
Shady In A Good Way: A Member's-Only Club For Hard-To-Find Sunnies
Don't get us wrong, we've got a special spot in our hearts for our OG Ray-Ban wayfarers, but walking around Bond Street sporting the same pair of shades
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
Dream Ticket: We're Going Wild For Reece Hudson's Striped Satchel
We didn't just spend 45 minutes looking for bags online. Okay, it's opposite day — procrastinating is just so easy when there are purses involved.
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Awkward But Amazing: Watch Victoria's Secret Models Go Grocery Sh...
Supermodels, they're just like us! If you've ever secretly thought that runway stars survive on lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and air, we have concrete
by
Kristian Laliberte
Politics
This Is Happening: Tilda Swinton Named New Face Of Chanel
Karl Lagerfeld is officially, irrevocably, 100% forgiven for those Magnum ads. In a match made in fashion heaven, it was announced today that the Kaiser
by
Kristian Laliberte
