We didn't just spend 45 minutes looking for bags online. Okay, it's opposite day — procrastinating is just so easy when there are purses involved. Or, satchels for that matter — though, moment of truth time: We may have found our latest obsession on an extra-long lunch break at Barneys uptown. The must-have in question? NYC label Reece Hudson's spring '13 Siren Lady Bag, which retails for a cool $925 at the luxury retailer (it will be available online soon, too!).
No shrinking violet here, we think this baby's perfect for our wild-child moments, what with the in-your-face, zebra-like, fire-engine red and crimson stripes (fabricated in laser burnout haircalf and leather) and signature tough, dark metal clasp. On point for right now but also a standout necessity for our spring wardrobe (if we say it, it will come), the size of this carryall means it can hold our laptop and notebook and make for one very racy office accessory. (Trust, the boss will be jealous.) But, you haven't heard the best part... The shoulder strap is removable, letting the Lady Bag double as a clutch and accompany your LBD for some late-night dancing. Either way, you'll be turning heads — for all the right reasons. #rawr
Reece Hudson Siren Lady Bag, $925, available at Barneys New York, 660 Madison Avenue (between 60 and 61st streets); 212-826-8900.
Photo: Courtesy of Reece Hudson.
