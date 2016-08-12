How This Blogger-Owned Label Is Rebranding Body-Con

One mention of the word "bodycon" and images of Herve Leger bandage dresses and their knockoffs likely fill your mind. Sure, there have been some fresh takes on these fitted dresses lately, but the OG hip-hugging silhouette is one that has a lot of rebranding to do before it becomes a piece not associated with early-2000s Kardashians.
Blogger Karla Deras of Karla's Closet, however, is looking to take the style's reputation and turn it on its head; if you're not familiar with Deras, she's amassed a major Instagram following for her effortlessly cool style, which largely involves an array of body-con-esque clothing. So it's no surprise that her label, The Line by K, features just that.
Launched in 2015, the brand offers elevated basics with a touch of Deras's signature look — think supersoft, tight, and stretchy fabrics, cool but simple tees and bra tops, and bodysuits that are versatile enough to wear anywhere. What's most refreshing about the brand, though (besides its pieces), is its laid-back styling and the diverse crop of models it features. And instead of positioning body-con as something that's meant strictly for the nightclub, The Line by K shows these pieces can easily be worn during the day or while lounging around at home.
So maybe Deras — who endorses body-con as a desirable, sexy, healthy, proud, and confident way to dress — is all it will take for the style to become a wear-anytime, fashion-girl silhouette once again. After looking at the pieces ahead, well, you might just find yourself convinced, too.
