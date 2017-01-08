Don’t Let This Coat Sell-Out Before You Get One For Yourself

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
The coat you choose to wear every day holds a lot of power. So, rather than picking one that simply fades into the background, why not go for an option that's a total compliment-getter?
With that in mind, we're calling attention to a really good coat about to sell out at one of our favorite New York boutiques, The Frankie Shop — and it's definitely an eye-catcher. According to the store, its gray faux fur number is down to single digits in inventory (the Tumblr pink version is, unfortunately, already long gone). The coat has that enviable cocoon shape that can be hard to find (and looks so expensive), as well as convenient front pockets and a unique button closure that's artful enough for its own Instagram shot.
Let's just say: We won't be letting this one slip out from underneath us. Click on to shop it while you still can, along with some equally-as-stylish options just in case you miss the boat.