Don’t Let This Coat Sell-Out Before You Get One For Yourself

With that in mind, we're calling attention to a really good coat about to sell out at one of our favorite New York boutiques, The Frankie Shop — and it's definitely an eye-catcher. According to the store, its gray faux fur number is down to single digits in inventory (the Tumblr pink version is, unfortunately, already long gone). The coat has that enviable cocoon shape that can be hard to find (and looks so expensive), as well as convenient front pockets and a unique button closure that's artful enough for its own Instagram shot.