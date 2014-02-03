New York Fashion Week may not technically begin for another three days, but we’ve already peeped Thakoon Addition’s entire fall '14 line. And, it’s good. So good that we’re planning the rest of our winter outfits around it. The primary takeaway? Don’t layer simply for warmth but rather to add an unexpected, visually stimulating twist on a basic cold-weather ensemble. We’re talking moving past the basics (that is, a sweater over a tee) in favor of extreme layering.
And, while these alternative layering techniques may seem unrealistic in real life, they’re surprisingly easy to master. But, we get that they could skew a little crazy. So, we ranked the four looks ahead on a scale of easy-peasy to high-concept trickery. Click through to check out our favorite moments from the collection, complete with tips on how to make each layering style your own right now — before the pieces actually hit the racks next fall.