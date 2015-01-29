It's a label that has recently appeared in the styled spreads of nearly all the big fashion glossies, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Glamour, among others. Behind the scenes, stylists hoard the garments for their own closets after the shoots. Completely anonymous-looking, but instantly recognizable to those who know, the most exclusive thing you could be wearing right now isn't coming from Céline or Chanel. It's from a brand that you might have (mistakenly) dismissed if you stumbled across it in the first place: Tees by Tina. When it comes to first appearances, Tees by Tina isn't a brand that would normally inspire fanaticism. The site, the name, and the branding looks like something that you'd find running on late-night local television than in the pages of your favorite magazine. And yet, that anonymity is part of the charm: Those who don't know might move on to something more in-your-face slick, which makes the club of Tees by Tina fashion-forward devotees all that more exclusive.
The piece that most fashion industry deities flock to is the Long Sleeve Mock Neck shirt (to wit: while writing this, three members of the Refinery29 fashion team were wearing them). With a turtleneck that's substantial, but doesn't require folding over, it's the height you wished all your other turtlenecks were. The sleeves and hem are long but easily and comfortably scrunchable, so ladies of any height will find that it fits. The fabric, too, is perfect: Super-matte and opaque, the turtleneck will stand up to some pretty extreme stretching so you don't have to worry about your bra peeking through. And, even though the tag says it's 92% nylon and 8% spandex, the shirt feels as soft as cashmere and as durable as Spanx (and, somehow, doesn't roll up your body throughout the day like other shapewear). The same one-size-fits-most tee looks as great on our size-XS, AA-cup editor as it does on our size-L, F-cup editor, without leaving either one drowning or shrink-wrapped. For stylists, the neutral-hued mock-neck tees are the perfect basic layering piece to wear underneath the season's statement layering pieces. "Our black mock neck was paired with a $25,000 Valentino cape in Harper's Bazaar's December 2014 issue," says the company's founder, Tina, who, like her brand, is on a first-name only basis. "I'm honored to have our pieces paired with such good company — it shows readers that all 'fashion' doesn't have to cost tons of money." (To take a look at some of the press the brand has gotten recently, click here.) So, come and join the club: The long-sleeve mock neck currently sells in one size for $58, and comes in 22 different colors. Wear it under summer dresses in the winter, with simple black trousers à la Audrey Hepburn, or in place of the button-down you'd normally wear with your chunky knits — styling it is the easy part. The hard part? Figuring out whether you're more a white turtleneck girl or a black turtleneck girl. We say, go for both.
Advertisement