Ten racks, three days, and all items priced anywhere between five and 45 bucks — we may not be number crunchers by nature, but that doesn't mean our eyes don't light up at the sight of these digits! What do they mean? One of our favorite shops, Tavin, is hosting a major sale where budget-conscious boho fans can snag clothes, bags, fabrics, and shoes for a fraction of the original price!
Romantic dresses, swoon-worthy scarves, and pretty prints abound at this Echo Park boutique, which is expertly curated by owner-slash-buyer-slash-stylist Erin Tavin. We'll be hitting up the sale to bulk up our spring wardrobes and — crossing our fingers — finding that perfect Coachella ensemble.
When: Friday, February 22 through Sunday, February 24
Where: Tavin, 1543 Echo Park Avenue (near Morton Avenue); 213-482-5832.
Photo: Via Tavin
