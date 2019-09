Just because we've been busy dashing from one fashion capital to the next over the last two weeks doesn't mean that we've forgotten about what's really important. That is, Target 's annual fall fashion drop. The beloved retailer behind Wild Fable and Prologue is an integral part of our fall routine, whether we’re back-to-school shopping , post-summer apartment organizing, or just living our typical day-to-day life. But on top of supplying us with a lifetime supply of college-ruled notebooks and extra strong Command Strips, we're also taking advantage of the retailer's unbeatable eye for affordable and on-trend clothing