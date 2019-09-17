Just because we've been busy dashing from one fashion capital to the next over the last two weeks doesn't mean that we've forgotten about what's really important. That is, Target's annual fall fashion drop. The beloved retailer behind Wild Fable and Prologue is an integral part of our fall routine, whether we’re back-to-school shopping, post-summer apartment organizing, or just living our typical day-to-day life. But on top of supplying us with a lifetime supply of college-ruled notebooks and extra strong Command Strips, we're also taking advantage of the retailer's unbeatable eye for affordable and on-trend clothing.
If you haven't already noticed, Target's seriously stepped up their fashion game. Not only did they just celebrate 20 years of partnerships with notable fashion brands like Rodarte, Altuzarra, Missoni and more, Target also found time during their busiest time of year to announce the launch of over 1,800 new fashion items. Think: under-$50 animal prints and under-$40 faux leather from in-house labels, A New Day, Universal Thread, Wild Fable and more.
But that's not even the best news. Somewhere mid-flight between Heathrow and Malpensa, we decided to scour all 1,800+ items and hand-select the best that this drop has to offer — after all, you know how boring plane rides can be. So before you waste a day (or two) clicking through the hundreds of new items on target.com, take a look at the Sparknotes version featured in the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.