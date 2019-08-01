In 1999, Target introduced its first fashion designer partnership with Isaac Mizrahi, kicking off the hysteria that would become the high-low collaboration. Since then the big box retailer has introduced partnerships with designers like Rodarte, Alexander McQueen, Missoni, and most recently Vineyard Vines for a taste of luxury at a fraction of the price.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its first design partnership and the 175 that followed, Target is opening up the archives for a limited-edition collection with 300 pieces from 20 of its past designers. The limited-edition collection spans apparel, accessories, home décor and kitchen necessities. The anniversary collection will be available, while supplies last, September 14 at all Target stores and Target.com, with prices ranging from $7 to $160.
The participating designers include Michael Graves (1999-2013), Philippe Starck (2002), Stephen Sprouse (2002), Isaac Mizrahi (2003-2009), Erin Fetherston (2007), Proenza Schouler (2007), Thakoon (2008), John Derian (2008, 2010), Anna Sui (2009), Rodarte (2009), Stephen Burrows (2010), Zac Posen (2010), Harajuku Mini (2011-2012), Missoni (2011), Jason Wu (2012), Phillip Lim (2013), Altuzarra (2014), Lilly Pulitzer (2015), Marimekko (2016), and Hunter (2018).
“Target has forever changed the retail landscape by doing what once was considered impossible – offering great design at an incredible price. This anniversary celebrates our rich design history and the diverse range of partnerships we’ve offered our guests for the last 20 years,” Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target said in a press release. “Each partnership brought something special and exciting to our guests, and with 20 years behind us, we’re only getting started. We look forward to bringing our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design, creating preference for Target each and every day.”
We might be just one day out of retrograde but this news is making us nostalgic for the frenzy that surrounded Target's designer collaborations in the early aughts. As soon as the lookbooks leaked, we'd use the intel to plot our in-store attack. Remember that Alexander McQueen for Target zig zag dress that was everywhere? What about the Zac Posen snap dress that everyone had to have? While none of McQueen's limited-edition pieces will be in the new offering, the latter will and we're hoping for a second chance at the snap dress. But mostly, we are eager to see if designer collaborations will be relevant 20 years from now in a rapidly changing retail market.
