Is it too early to think about holiday gifting? Target certainly doesn't think so. If you like planning things as early as possible (looking at you, Virgos), then you should keep a look out for Target's latest sales event. Billed as an early Black Friday event, it's Target's attempt to get shoppers ahead of the holiday rush — and the inevitable delays that have haunted seasonal shipping since the early days of the pandemic. Starting today through October 8, you can browse the brand's Deal Days, with up to 50% off thousands of gifting essentials. Whether you're looking to gift the latest Xbox or add new kitchenware to your home, you don't have to Black Friday (or even Amazon's Prime Day redux) to indulge. But if you're still confused about what exactly this event has to offer, we've got you — just keep scrolling, take out your wallet, and have a very happy shopping.
What is the Target Deal Days Event?
Target Deal Days is a three-day sales event that features over half a million up-to-50%-off deals on everything from cookware to fashion. In other words, it's the earliest opportunity to score gift-worthy at Black Friday prices. Plus, anticipate exciting new arrivals from most categories.
When is the Target Deal Days Fall Deal Event?
The sales event will take place on your cyber screens starting today, October 6 through October 8. Only three days to take full advantage of the deepest discounts on gifting must-haves (even if you're just going to keep them for yourself).
What's on sale for the Target Deal Days Event?
You can expect thousands of gifting deals across the latest toys, electronics, video games, beauty, kitchenware, and other everyday essentials. Among the exciting offerings are: ip to 50% off select toys from Disney, L.O.L.Surprise!, Barbie and CoComelon, $50 off Xbox Series S console and with a free Xbox controller with purchase, up to 40% off kitchen appliances and cookware, 40% off sweatshirts, sweatpants, sleep, socks and slippers, and more.
