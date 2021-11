Target’s Setting “A New Standard” This Black Friday — & It’s Not Just On Epic Deals

Continuing last year’s decision to shutter doors on Thanksgiving for pandemic-related safety precautions, Target is once again having its employees take Turkey Day off in a move that CEO Brian Cornell referred to as “our new standard,” in a statement . (*applause*) In other words, we're taking this as our cue to stay in and shop our hearts out virtually. (And if you absolutely need to shop IRL — or want to order online and pickup in-store — they'll be open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday .)