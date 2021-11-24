Story from Most Wanted

Target's Setting "A New Standard" This Black Friday — & It's Not Just On Epic Deals

Karina Hoshikawa
Photographed by Beth Sacca.
If you needed yet another reason to love Target (you know, aside from the accessible prices and epic designer collabs), keep reading. While you can already start shopping some of the best Black Friday deals you'll find anywhere this year, the beloved retailer is making the case for doing the bulk of your cyber shopping from the comfort of your laptop — which, can't argue with that post-food coma, right?
Continuing last year’s decision to shutter doors on Thanksgiving for pandemic-related safety precautions, Target is once again having its employees take Turkey Day off in a move that CEO Brian Cornell referred to as “our new standard,” in a statement. (*applause*) In other words, we're taking this as our cue to stay in and shop our hearts out virtually. (And if you absolutely need to shop IRL — or want to order online and pickup in-store — they'll be open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.)
If you want our editor-approved game plan for the best Target deals, keep scrolling for the must-cop deals across home, fashion, beauty, and more.

Best Target Black Friday Tech Deals

Up to 30% off TVs
Up to $60 off Apple Airpods and Apple Watch
Up to 60% off video games
Up to 50% off headphones
Up to 30% off wearable tech from Theragun, Fitbit, and more
TCL
40" Class 3-series Full Hd Smart Roku Tv
$229.99$299.99
Target
Theragun
G4 Pro - Black
$399.99$599.99
Target
Amazon
Fire Tv Stick With 4k (2nd Generation)
$24.99$49.99
Target
Apple
Airpods Pro
$189.99$249.99
Target
Nintendo
Just Dance 2022 - Nintendo Switch
$29.99$49.99
Target
PopSockets
Glitter Popgrip Cell Phone Grip & Stand
$9.99$14.99
Target
Otterbox
Apple Iphone 12/iphone 12 Pro Symmetry Pho...
$14.99$24.99
Target

Best Target Black Friday Home Deals

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances
Up to 40% off floor care
Up to 40% off bedding
Up to 20% off mattresses
Save on rugs
Save on throw pillows
Save on patio and garden
Dyson
V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
$249.99$379.99
Target
Keurig
K-mini Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$49.99$89.99
Target
Ninja
Foodi 6-in-1 8qt 2-basket Air Fryer
$129.99$179.99
Target
KitchenAid
Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
$219.99$429.99
Target
Lush Decor
Reyna Comforter Set
$51.59$85.99
Target

Best Target Black Friday Fashion Deals

30% off sweaters
Tees starting at $5
Up to 50% off fleece
Up to 30% off designer sunglasses
Shop denim starting at $15
Bras starting at $10
Boxed jewelry starting at $10
Levi's
Original Sherpa Long Sleeve Trucker Jacket
$58.99$89.99
Target
Universal Thread
Crewneck Pullover Sweater
$10.00$20.00
Target
Ava & Viv
Plus Size Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt
$15.00$25.00
Target
Universal Thread
Vintage Straight Cropped Jeans
$25.00$29.99
Target

Best Target Black Friday Beauty Deals

30% off beauty sets
25% select hair tools
40% off electric toothbrushes
50% off select Tarte foundations
Shop MAC lip color for $15
30% off Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products
40% off IT Cosmetics Confidence Skincare Collection
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Li...
$10.00$26.00
Target
Tula
The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
$15.00$28.00
Target
e.l.f.
Snow Globe Blend & Brush Holiday Gift Set ...
$10.50$15.00
Target
Target Beauty
Advent Calendar Gift Set
$14.00$20.00
Target
