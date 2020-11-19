20 Very Giftable Beauty Gems You Can Buy At Target

When the holidays roll around, I simultaneously regress to my pre-teen self; changing my nail polish every evening after
school work and surveying Target's [online] beauty aisles for a little something-something extra to toss in the cart. This lipgloss-obsessed kid turned into a lipstick-obsessed adult — and Target still holds the best beauty gems worth browsing, especially come gifting time.
From pedicure kits that bring the salon home to Microderm tools fit for a skincare professional and luxe-on-a-budget facial sets, our favorite red-bullseye retailer holds it all. (Trust me, I've gotten lost within its well-stocked shelves more times than I can count.) To help keep you from wandering astray of the holiday shopping track, I went ahead and gathered up Target's most giftable beauty buys. Keep clicking to cart the retailer's best glam and glow-up goods worth wrapping up this season.
