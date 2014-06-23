Story from Shopping

Lauren Conrad’s Top Looks Even Better From Behind

Bobby Schuessler
We depend on sleeveless tops like we do an AC window unit to keep us from suffocating this time of year. But, one look at the market and we're falling asleep — so boring, right? Sure, these shirts will keep you cool, but that same-old cut in standard prints and colors is lame when the rest of summer’s offerings (read: non-basic skinny jeans and tiger-accented accessories) are just more fun to wear. That’s why we’re turning to those special, harder-to-find tops that completely change the game when you turn around.
And, it seems Lauren Conrad is right there with us. The bride-to-be posted this Instagram photo from her bachelorette-party weekend highlighting the unique back detail of an otherwise classic shirt. Shop our LC-inspired favorites ahead — featuring bow details, cutout paneling, and sheer accents — and back that thang up.