We depend on sleeveless tops like we do an AC window unit to keep us from suffocating this time of year. But, one look at the market and we're falling asleep — so boring, right? Sure, these shirts will keep you cool, but that same-old cut in standard prints and colors is lame when the rest of summer’s offerings (read: non-basic skinny jeans and tiger-accented accessories) are just more fun to wear. That’s why we’re turning to those special, harder-to-find tops that completely change the game when you turn around.
And, it seems Lauren Conrad is right there with us. The bride-to-be posted this Instagram photo from her bachelorette-party weekend highlighting the unique back detail of an otherwise classic shirt. Shop our LC-inspired favorites ahead — featuring bow details, cutout paneling, and sheer accents — and back that thang up.