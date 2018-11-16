I Love Cabins — & This $395-$550 Nashville B&B Is Country Chic

I travel all over the world and see as many places as possible. Everything is an influence, whether good or bad, and over time you take in the experiences and things you see to piece together what you like. I tend to lean toward a clean, yet eclectic style at home, so that it feels like a reflection of my life. When I’m traveling, though, I’m so drawn to places like the Cowboy that offer an unbelievable feast of design, owning the vignettes and pattern and style. It’s so inspiring to walk into a room and be taken to a place outside of where you’ve been. It’s a bit of theater.