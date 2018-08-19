See more about this Episode
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, musician Yuna shows off her one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Los Angeles.
In any major city, finding a gem of a rental is either about money or luck. For musician Yuna, it was the latter that led her to a one-bedroom in the heart of Los Angeles.
"I was on the same street looking at another apartment but it was so disappointing," she tells Refinery29. "I walked past my building and it was so beautiful and they were leasing a 1-bedroom apartment. Right after I saw the space, the landlord was going to show the apartment to another person. I saw her parked her car, and that was it, I asked for the lease contract — I was not going to let anyone else have it."
Her $2,000 one-bedroom in the heart of Los Angeles has been her home for 3 years, and her first home with her husband. And while most of the furniture is secondhand, Yuna did splurge on one West Elm dresser — "I just wanted something nice from West Elm for once!"
Watch the video above (and click and drag the video to see a full 360-degree view) to see Yuna's colorful, eclectic home. "I don't go out a lot, I'm a homebody, so I try to keep my space as cozy as possible," Yuna says. "I like to be creative so I need my space to be as inspiring as possible." It definitely shows.
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Sweet Digs VR