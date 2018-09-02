I'm An Instagram Star — & This Is What My $3,000 Studio Apartment Looks Like

See more about this Episode
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, poet and Instagram star Orion Carloto takes us around her $3,000 Los Angeles apartment which she shares with her girlfriend. Even better? It's in VR.
If your job is basically Instagram, it makes sense that your home would be seriously Insta-worthy. Which is what we found when we visited the home of Instagrammer, Youtuber, and poet Orion Carloto.
"I've always been drawn to interior decorating," 21-year-old Carloto says. "Ever since I was a child, I'd have my room themed to one particular thing. That carried on with me to my adulthood."
Her woodsy Los Angeles apartment was inspired by Parisian decor with a touch of minimalism — the latter likely due to the fact that she's only lived there for ten months. But the warm colors, wooden accents, and mustard velvet couch all do the trick, with knick knacks and decor sourced from thrift stores, vintage stores, and Craigslist first. Watch the video above to check out Carloto's Los Angeles sweet digs in 360 degrees by click and dragging the video to look around.
