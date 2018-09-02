Sweet Digs
I'm An Instagram Star — & This Is What My $3,000 Studio Apartment Looks Like

What Orion Carloto spends on rent and what her apartment looks like

See more about this Episode
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, poet and Instagram star Orion Carloto takes us around her $3,000 Los Angeles apartment which she shares with her girlfriend. Even better? It's in VR.
If your job is basically Instagram, it makes sense that your home would be seriously Insta-worthy. Which is what we found when we visited the home of Instagrammer, Youtuber, and poet Orion Carloto.
"I've always been drawn to interior decorating," 21-year-old Carloto says. "Ever since I was a child, I'd have my room themed to one particular thing. That carried on with me to my adulthood."
Her woodsy Los Angeles apartment was inspired by Parisian decor with a touch of minimalism — the latter likely due to the fact that she's only lived there for ten months. But the warm colors, wooden accents, and mustard velvet couch all do the trick, with knick knacks and decor sourced from thrift stores, vintage stores, and Craigslist first. Watch the video above to check out Carloto's Los Angeles sweet digs in 360 degrees by click and dragging the video to look around.
Orion Carloto Gives A Video VR Tour Of Her LA Apartment
written by Jessica Chou
HomeThe LatestLivingNewsSweet Digs
Released on September 2, 2018
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Sweet Digs VR
Now Playing
I'm An Instagram Star — & This Is What My $3,000 Studio Apartment Looks Like
What My $2,000-A-Month Los Angeles Apartment Looks Like
My L.A. Home Costs $7,000 A Month — Here's Why It's Worth It
I Live In NYC & Pay $3,300 In Rent For 1,000 Square Feet Of Space
We Live In The Bay Area — & Our Apartment Is $2,100 A Month
We’re YouTube Stars —& Welcome To Our $1,500 DIY-Decorated Home
I Live In A 3-Bedroom Apartment — & It Only Costs $1,600 A Month
I Live in NYC — & My $4,850 Loft Is A Wonder Of Color
My $4,200 Apartment Looks Like A Cozy Winter Wonderland
I Love Cabins — & This $395-$550 Nashville B&B Is Country Chic

Related Content

R29 Original Series