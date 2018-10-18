Sweet DigsWe’re YouTube Stars —& Welcome To Our $1,500 DIY-Decorated Home
The Sorry Girls YouTube stars give a virtual reality video tour of their $2,000 Toronto home decorated DIY-style.
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, the Sorry Girls YouTube stars welcome us to their DIY-decorated dream loft in North Toronto.
If your entire brand revolves around DIY, it makes sense that your home would, too. For Kelsey Macdermaid and Becky Wright, the team behind mega-popular YouTube channel Sorry Girls, they chose to apply those DIY touches to an industrial loft, which they filled to the brim with plants.
"We did a no-light plant challenge on our YouTube channel to see which plants would survive — before that challenge there were only faux plants in here," Macdermaid says. "Those that survived were moved around the loft."
The duo made their North Toronto loft a hub for work and home, utilizing its 1,000 square feet for separate work spaces and living spaces. But true to their style, practically everything is personalized or DIY-ed.
"Once you know that you can make something and you can make it your own and you can customize it, you kind of just can’t let that go," Macdermaid says. "Everything you do has to be customized a little bit because you know that you can make it or make it better."
Watch the video above (and click and drag the video to see a full 360-degree view) to see their $1,500 USD Toronto loft, and learn how to make a home and work space both affordable and on-trend.
