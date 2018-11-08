See more about this Episode
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, we check out fashion and lifestyle blogger Noelle Downing’s cozy $4,200 Brooklyn apartment.
Winter is coming, and while we’re jonesing for coziness everywhere this season, fashion and lifestyle influencer Noelle Downing’s $4,200 Brooklyn apartment is cozy year-round.
She lives in a a 4-bedroom, 1,500 square foot family-friendly home, meaning every room has twinkling lights, plants and some adorable vintage flair. The guest room is inspired by cabins and upstate New York, and “it’s the epitome of winter,” Downing says.
Her living room connects with her kitchen in an open space with rich, dark colors, looking straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting. And her bedroom has plenty of white space for that “cozy and eclectic but calming feeling at the same time,” she says.
Watch Downing’s apartment tour in 360 VR above to see why, and read on for more home decor insights. And if you can’t get enough of her looks, just check out her Instagram @noelledowning.
What are some essential kitchen items that you can’t live without?
"Honestly, my orange Kate Spade pots and pans. I use them pretty much daily. We love to cook at home, and the color just makes me really happy."
How has your life experience influenced your decorating style?
"Well, being a blogger and sharing so much of my life online, it was super important to have a home where I could really shoot in every corner. I love home decor and really wanted a space I could make beautiful and help inspire others. I used to incorporate a lot more vintage Into the decor, and I will say getting older, I needed more functionality than some antiques offer. I can tell my style has changed a bit as I age, but at the end of the day I still have to mix in some antiques, too."
What are some of the most conversation starters in your space?
"The antique rug and the custom shelves I have under the stairs to build a cool little nook. A great rug can take years to find. I got super lucky."
Do you have any pet peeves about the apartment?
"That both bathrooms have no windows. I wish so badly one had a window."
Tell us why this space is important to you and your lifestyle.
"A work/life balance can be hard, and when it comes to blogging that’s one of the hardest parts of the job. Danny, my fiancé, and I often work at the same time and we really wanted one big, long desk. I decided to order two of the same desk and put them together, making one huge desk. This room is just so peaceful and it’s perfect to get work done in here and then head downstairs at the end of the day to relax after a day of work."
