In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, artist Aleksandra Zee shows off her $2,100 Oakland apartment.
Take one look inside artist Aleksandra Zee's 900-square-foot apartment, and her background makes a lot of sense. Zee, who got her start as a display artist for Anthropologie, fell in love with woodworking and quickly quit her 9-to-5. She gradually began to sell her pieces while working as a waitress.
Her style is both natural and airy, and is channeled into her $2,100 Oakland apartment, which she shares with her fiancé and their dog. "I have so many pieces in the space, and what I haven't made, some of my dearest friends have," Zee says. "As an artist I am always evolving and my space being inspiring is so important to me. So, like my craft, my home is always channeling where I am at creatively."
written by Jessica Chou
Released on October 11, 2018
