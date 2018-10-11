Her style is both natural and airy, and is channeled into her $2,100 Oakland apartment, which she shares with her fiancé and their dog. "I have so many pieces in the space, and what I haven't made, some of my dearest friends have," Zee says. "As an artist I am always evolving and my space being inspiring is so important to me. So, like my craft, my home is always channeling where I am at creatively."