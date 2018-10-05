I Live In NYC & Pay $3,300 In Rent For 1,000 Square Feet Of Space

See more about this Episode
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, Chinae Alexander shows off her luxe New York City home.
"Reasonable" is relative — especially in major cities, especially when talking about rent. For influencer, blogger, and social media wiz Chinae Alexander, "reasonable" for a New York apartment is roughly $3,300 for 1,000 square feet. It helps, she says, when she works from home, too. "I moved in May 2018," Alexander says. "I was living downstairs and wanted to upgrade into a bigger spot with more light."
The resulting home is one filled with art, soft mood lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows — plus a spacious dining space for people to gather, mingle, and eat. "I love people, and having people feel like they have a space where they can come, be taken care of, and feel at home is just an amazing gift to be able to provide in a city like NYC," Alexander says. Watch the video above to tour her space in 360-degrees.
