Certainly you may be thinking, why should I take advice from the girl who wore fishnets to her DOCTOR interview? Because I’ve been there, and I’ve pushed the limits, lived to tell about them, and learned my lessons. I’ve developed an eye for what’s okay and what’s not while still maintaining a sense of style. The best thing about these types of pants is that they’re the Choose Your Own Adventure type. Depending on how you wear them, they become a totally different item of clothing — extremely valuable since we usually have two wardrobes: our work clothes and our after-work clothes. A piece that can be worn equally as well in a board meeting as at brunch will save you money (that you’ll spend on extra French toast because you’re wearing elastic waistband pants now!), will save you time getting dressed in the morning (I know it takes you an hour to pick out your outfit), and also have pockets. Because you'll need pockets to hold quarters to make phone calls to your mother, who will have to come bail you out of jail because you didn’t listen to me on that socks-and-sandals-in-court thing.