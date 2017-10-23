Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Laura Ruof
Shopping
Confession: I Wear Glasses To Look Cooler
Laura Ruof
Oct 23, 2017
Trends
Dissecting The Most Confusing Dress Code In Existence
Laura Ruof
Jul 1, 2016
The Perfect Outfit
My 20-Year Search For The Perfect Shirt
Laura Ruof
Aug 13, 2015
Fashion
Why I Stopped Dressing "Hot," And Started Dressing "Weird"
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. The first time I sensed that I had a weakness for the
by
Laura Ruof
Fashion
What I Wore When My Life Fell Apart
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger atCall To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. Have you ever had a moment where you stopped and thought,
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
Yes, I Shop In The Men’s Department
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. Growing up, I had to wear a lot of my older brother’s
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
Bodysuits: The Most Versatile Layering Piece You Don’t Own
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. In high school, I joined Model UN, mostly because my
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
Confession: I’m A Vintage Virgin
I want the world to know that I just had my first time. You probably wouldn’t guess it, knowing how much experience I have. But, the truth is, I’ve
by
Laura Ruof
Shopping
The Secret To Wearing Gym Clothes Anywhere
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. The universe always punishes me when I cut corners. I
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
An Anti-Handbag Girl Changes Her Tune
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. When I was a little girl, I had my purse stolen at
by
Laura Ruof
Shopping
Weird, Wonderful Swimwear To Replace Your Most-Basic Bikinis
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. Except for that time I unknowingly wore a see-through
by
Laura Ruof
Trends
How To Style Your Engagement Ring — A Non-Jerk's Guide
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. When I got engaged a few years ago, I posted a picture of
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
Taking The Sneaker-&-Dress Look All The Way
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. Someday when I have children, I’ll tell them of a
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
Why This Bikini Devotee Made The Switch To One-Pieces
Laura Ruof is a fashion and beauty blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. When I think of one-piece bathing suits, a few things
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
The Etsy Designer Who Changed How I Dress
Laura Ruof is a fashion, beauty, and wellness blogger at Call To Style. She Instagrams at @Call_To_Style. If I told you that I recently purchased a
by
Laura Ruof
Trends
The Quest To Wear Sweatpants To Work
Laura Ruof is a dentist by day, and blogs about fashion, beauty, and wellness after-hours at Call To Style. Seven years ago, as I was leaving for my
by
Laura Ruof
Makeup
Bold Lipsticks That Won't Make Your Teeth Look Yellow
At no time in the history of the world has anyone uttered the phrase, “I wish my teeth were more yellow.” And, while, yes, every so often one may get
by
Laura Ruof
Diet & Nutrition
3 Easy Anti-Inflammatory Recipes To Help You Heal
Eating healthier is definitely getting easier. Cooking healthy food at home, though, can often be tricky. It’s tough to know which healthy recipes are
by
Laura Ruof
Diet & Nutrition
How An Anti-Inflammation Diet Changed My Life
A friend once said to me, “Well, you know Ruofs — they love their nacho cheese.” It was a very accurate description of what perhaps my immediate
by
Laura Ruof
Diet & Nutrition
Why I Had To Get Sick To Get Healthy
If I told you what my diet was like, you would think I was a fanatic. If I told you what time I go to bed, you would say I was boring. If I told you
by
Laura Ruof
Body
Cavities: The Real Truth
Remember when you were little and your parents told you that sugar will rot your teeth? Well, I hate to be the one to break it to you (much like my
by
Laura Ruof
Body
Ari Meisel Was Supposed To Be Sick Forever — Then He Healed Himself
When we’re young, we’re usually healthy, energetic, and at our physical peak. And, we tend to take it for granted, pushing our bodies to the
by
Laura Ruof
Mind
Compare & Despair: Is Facebook Hurting Your Self-Esteem?
We all know social media can make us feel bad about ourselves. There have been countless articles and even scientific studies proving that sites like
by
Laura Ruof
Fitness
How A Ballet-Inspired Workout Helped Me Heal
I am not a runner — I do not run under any circumstances. In a fight-or-flight scenario, there is no option for flight with me — I’m going to have
by
Laura Ruof
Skin Care
Is It Too Much To Call This Facial A Miracle?
Dr. Laura Ruof, DDS, is a "floss boss." As a successful New York City dentist, she's not only made it her business to know the ins and outs of having
by
Laura Ruof
Fitness
SUP: The Challenging Sport With The Chillest Name
The first time I tried paddleboarding was a few years ago in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The sea was angry that day, my friends, and the entire thing
by
Laura Ruof
Spirit
The Busy Girl's Guide To Meditation
Dr. Laura Ruof, DDS, is a "floss boss." As a successful New York City dentist, she's not only made it her business to know the ins and outs of having
by
Laura Ruof
Skin Care
A Cheat Sheet When It Comes To White Teeth
Dr. Laura Ruof, DDS, is a "floss boss." As a successful New York City dentist, she's not only made it her business to know the ins and outs of having
by
Laura Ruof
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted