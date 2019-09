Once you’ve figured out how to dress appropriately at your office, you’re only partway there. The trickiest thing now is how you inject your personal style into your daily outfit. The things that define on-trend office-wear (a stand-out color, cut, fabric, or pattern) inherently makes it distracting. So how do professional women walk the line between feeling like they can be unique, self-empowered individuals in a workforce while also blending in? How can we survive business-casual confusion while still feeling like ourselves?“Jumpsuits. I own an obscene number of jumpsuits,” said Suzanne, the TV agent. "A jumpsuit is professional and stylish. I can wear flats and a blazer walking to work, and throw on heels for client drinks without looking like I just came from an office.” Cate, the attorney, also uses her accessories to express her personal style, “I rely on my shoes and jewelry primarily. My accessories are how I choose to stand apart.”Yimu finds that dressing for work in L.A. is best accomplished by putting together “Goldilocks” outfits that she can adjust with temperature changes (and depending on what meetings she has) throughout the day. “Office temperatures are extremely unstable. One day it’s a tropical jungle, the next an arctic tundra.” Her L.A. version of Suzanne’s jumpsuit is her trusty romper, which she finds most useful when she has after-work drinks or an event to head to that night.There’s something to be said for showing a bit of flair at the office and showing your coworkers that you have style. It’s about standing out, but not too much. Incorporating trends, showing that you have a signature look, or demonstrating a kick-ass (yet appropriate!) accessory game can tell your boss that you aren’t just an office drone, you have interests outside of four walls of a cubicle, and demonstrate your creativity without having to say a word.My life with business casual came to a glorious halt when I had aged to the point where I could wear scrubs again without appearing too young (and yes, I still defiantly roll them down). There is less room to express myself than if I were to wear my own clothes, but like the other women, I found comfort in a lax dress code that allowed me freedom from overthinking my wardrobe every single morning (and in my case, it’s just cleaner than trying to get saliva out of your sweater when you get home). I felt a sense of relief when I didn’t have to plan an outfit everyday, knowing I could just change into my uniform when I got to work. With scrubs, there is even less room for personal style expression, but I try my best with fun sneakers, jewelry, and even my makeup.It seems that as women across many different industries, we all have a touch of the business casual love/hate relationship. Some have mastered it more than others, and certainly some industries leave women with way more autonomy when it comes to picking out their daily attire. But I guarantee that no matter what you do, there is always a moment in the morning when you stand in front of your closet, eyes half-open, and wonder whether you should let a little more of yourself out.Super CasualStriped Culotte Pant, $88, available at J. Crew Fit And Flare Shirt Dress, $72, available at Pixie Market Farrah Top, $82, available at Loéil Sandals With Heel, $29.99, available at H&M Braided Messenger Bag, $49.90, available at Zara Somewhat CasualCropped Tie Waist Cotton Shirt, $222, available at Moda Operandi Addison Contrast Panel Trousers, $89, available at Finery The Modern Point, $155, available at Everlane Simple Tote, $650, available at Clare V.

