Cate, a corporate attorney in NYC, says she doesn’t have a handbook on what to wear, it’s just generally understood. She generally sticks to pants, a blouse, and a cardigan; and while she doesn’t dress like that at home, she finds business casual easier than having to put together more formal outfits everyday. Not everyone in her office understands the implied dress code, though. “Every once in a while, we get a reminder for people not to wear shorts to work, which I find hilarious. Seeing someone in shorts at work would be like seeing a unicorn.”



Yimu, whose job as a digital associate producer in L.A. does allow for her to wear shorts to work on a regular basis, finds that the warmer weather, combined with her office vibe, makes more casual attire totally acceptable in her field. “People at my office wear everything from crop tops to yoga pants, cut-offs to flip flops.” Even so, there’s a certain level of professionalism that she likes to maintain, so when she gets dressed in the morning she always tries to remind herself to dress “less Kylie, more Kendall.”



Suzanne, a TV agent in NYC, falls somewhere in-between. “In my work, you need to be able to meet with YouTube stars and heads of networks in the same day, and then meet clients out for drinks afterwards.” She generally relies on what she describes as a classic “Ralph Lauren" look: good skinny jeans, a great blazer, tall black leather boots. "You want to look professional, but not look too dressed up."



It seems that business casual has gone from “relaxed, but not too relaxed” to “dressed up, but not too formal,” which can certainly leave you with an early morning headache that, despite those after-work happy hours, is not caused by tequila shots.



A common theme among all the business-casual women I spoke to was that looking too dressed up is frowned upon — that it makes an employee look out of place. This is especially true for women, who, likely because of all the variations in how they can interpret business casual, often receive comments based on their chosen attire for that day. Because men tend to wear very similar clothes in the business-casual world, there isn’t much to comment on. But women can be bombarded with opinions of their outfit on a daily basis. Yimu’s coworkers regularly make comments if she is dressed too formally and Cate’s colleagues always know if she’s headed to court that day based on her attire — and let her know that they noticed her outfit. As if women didn’t have more serious things to deal with in the workplace, (the glass ceiling, sexual harassment, equal pay for equal work), discussions about the outfit you chose that morning can be belittling. Certainly this depends on your chosen field. You may not care to hear what Joe in accounting thinks of your sweater while you’re writing a brief, but if you work in a creative field, discussing your look of the day can be part of the job, and one that you enjoy.

