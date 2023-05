9 Tanning Myths Dermatologists Want You To Stop Believing ASAP

Sunlight has been touted anecdotally to help skin conditions like eczema psoriasis and acne but countless dermatologists say it’s not worth the risk. "Some people find that their psoriasis or acne improves in warmer weather but this doesn’t mean that sunbeds are the answer, as they are unsafe and increase your risk of skin cancer," says Dr Thivi Maruthappu , a consultant dermatologist and nutritionist. "Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin, and while exposure to sunlight can help relieve symptoms, it is not a cure for the condition," adds Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme , medical consultant, skin expert and founder of the award-winning Adonia Medical Clinic . You can opt instead for a medical light treatment known as phototherapy to treat psoriasis. This approach is carefully regulated and only used under medical supervision.