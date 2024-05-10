7 Beauty Products R29 Editors Love — Thanks To Their Moms

Many of us have a formative beauty memory that involves sneaking into our mother’s bathroom cabinets and rifling through the contents. Through them, we discovered that beauty could be an uplifting confidence boost (think bold red lipstick and a spritz of Chanel No.5) as well as an act of well-deserved self-care. Now adults ourselves, there's no doubt that we've been influenced by their beauty routines, from skincare to makeup. Just like we have mirrored certain physical and personality traits from our moms, we’ve carried over some of their everyday beauty habits too.
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we invited R29 editors to share the beauty staples they have discovered by way of the most trustworthy word-of-mouth method around — their moms. Read ahead for a dose of beauty inspiration and cute mother-daughter stories, because moms always know best.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
