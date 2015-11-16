The New Monochrome

When you think of your average suit, a black, navy, or pinstripe set made solely for interviews tends to come to mind. Well, the new neutral, the beloved camel color that's been dominating outerwear pieces in 2015, feels way more contemporary. It's a hue that, although it's been big this year, exudes a very '70s aura, which we just can't get enough of.



When looking for a suit of this nature, aim for a more structured set (a slight variation at the leg makes it stand out), and a tee or turtleneck easily complete the look. It's a winter work-wardrobe upgrade that's almost too simple. Plus, next time you go for that interview, you won't feel like you've stepped out of your favorite '80s movie. (Unless, of course, that's your pre-interview power move.)

