The best trend of 2016 is that trends don't really matter. Your eccentric 5-year-old self would be psyched to know that dressing however the hell you want is finally hitting its stride, with "ugly" clothes suddenly cool, and clashing prints receiving repeated runway nods of approval. To sum it up: We're bored with pretty. We're swapping gold-lamé sandals for '90s dad-style Tevas (matching white socks optional) and square-toed grandma heels.
It's only natural that your love affair with the perfect spring A-line has run its course, as well. (Your closet can only tolerate so many picnic-ready circle skirts, right?) But just because you've outgrown an affinity for a midi-length tea dress, doesn't mean traditional spring frocks should be completely knocked off the table. Ahead, find 17 non-A-line pieces that scream "spring" just as emphatically.
