21 Pieces Of Clothing To Ease You Back Into Spring Color

If this season's new arrivals have taught us anything, it's that we've hit peak spring-color exhaustion. We're over pastels and fruit-friendly hues being synonymous with our fair-weather days. Thankfully, the new color trends are mixing things up a bit: new prints, new shades, and new neutrals.
Whether you're hitting your first outdoor concert or toasting with drinks on the patio, you'll be doing it in garb that doesn't feel overdone. Ahead are 21 non-poppy printed items for hitting refresh this spring.