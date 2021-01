As soon as I scrolled across Studs on my Instagram feed, I immediately picked up what the brand was putting down. A self-proclaimed piercing fanatic with ten — soon to be 11 (spoiler alert!) — of my own, I had hitherto been familiar with getting pierced in the back of dark tattoo shops. Studs, with its highlighter-bright signs and shiny acrylic accents, was not that. Instead of the sterile and vaguely-threatening settings I'd grown so used to, this piercing studio looked warm, inviting, and, dare I say, fun. Not only that, but it also boasts an impressive e-commerce site where piercing-enthusiasts like myself can shop a stacked selection of glittering huggies, hoops, cuffs, and its namesake studs. After a piercing appointment from March 2020 was canceled due to *gestures broadly*, I had been waiting to reschedule for when NYC shops and studios were able to safely reopen their doors. Once that time arrived, I decided to finally pay Studs a visit. Read on for a full review of the Studs' experience, including everything from my piercing photos to my favorite studs.