As much as we look forward to devouring the new runway collections during fashion month, the real thrill comes with the style we spot outside the shows. From the model-off-duty fads to the wild outfit combos editors and other insiders peacock in, these looks feel immediately replicable, unlike those from designer collections that’ll take months to trickle down to us. In fact, these on-the-street moments inform our sartorial choices just as much as the clothing on the catwalk, making both critical in our seasonal trend reports.
In anticipation of another whirlwind fashion cycle, we wanted to get ahead of the street style trends and predict what we think will be everywhere this fashion month. Since our penchant for style stalking is nothing new, we have a pretty good hunch about which pieces equal instant fashion cred. To map ‘em out, we combed the new arrivals at Nordstrom for all the hot-ticket items that are sure to be street-photography gold. From athletic stripes to Gucci footwear, the following 12 trends are our big bets for the season. Scoop ‘em up now so you can say you had them before they blew up on Instagram.
