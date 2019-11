Which is why we're so excited about Stone_Cold_Fox 's latest collection — just right for an edgy bride. The cheekily titled " Ladies & Gentlemen " lookbook features some not-so-prim-and-proper models posing in see-through, Battenberg-lace mini-dresses; sheer, chiffon-lace gowns; and embroidered blouses. Nude slips are included with purchase, but we're really digging the styling possibilities available to those willing to go without. Just think of the layering potential here, people. Click ahead to view the stunning collection, admire all those intricate details up close, and maybe even pre-order a piece for yourself — ring on your finger optional.