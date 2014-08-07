As far as wedding gowns go, lace is as traditional as they come. There's something about the fabric that has always lent itself to romance, making it a prime pick for nuptials, first dates, and everything in between. So, it's not often that the material and "badass" appear together in one sentence.
Which is why we're so excited about Stone_Cold_Fox's latest collection — just right for an edgy bride. The cheekily titled "Ladies & Gentlemen" lookbook features some not-so-prim-and-proper models posing in see-through, Battenberg-lace mini-dresses; sheer, chiffon-lace gowns; and embroidered blouses. Nude slips are included with purchase, but we're really digging the styling possibilities available to those willing to go without. Just think of the layering potential here, people. Click ahead to view the stunning collection, admire all those intricate details up close, and maybe even pre-order a piece for yourself — ring on your finger optional.