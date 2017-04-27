The Most Instagram-Worthy Sunglasses For Summer

No summertime Instagram photo feels complete without a striking pair of shades to seal the deal on that double-tap from your followers. Sure, everyone should have his or her classic frame nailed down — that favorite round black pair will always come in handy, especially on your laziest days. But, don’t underestimate the power of shades to elevate a shorts-and-tank look and bring it to street style snap-worthy potential.
Tortoise addicts of the world, it’s time to embrace a bolder frame — color-blocked, embellished, or mirrored shades will take your #OOTD to triple-digit-like territory. And, whichever pair suits your style can even double as the finishing prop in that perfectly framed outdoor brunch shot. Ahead, 16 statement-making, Insta-worthy shades that will make your feed the talk of the season.