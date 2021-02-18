If Standard Dose is aiming to ease our minds simply by scrolling through its site, then mission accomplished. Between the calming colors, elevated imagery, and clean font, it's a browsing experience that's delightfully cathartic — and we haven't even gotten to the actual products yet. The shop offers an inviting assortment of plant-based wellness supplements to skincare treatments curated by what we can only imagine is a team of lit-from-within experts. Every option is intuitively categorized by a purpose: sleep, stress, pain, gut, intimacy, immunity, energy, focus, or detox. On top of its effortless navigation, the site also includes an editorial section, The Drop, that's brimming with educational resources. In short, it's built to make shopping for wellness trends feel not just manageable but enjoyable. Since it isn't every day that the R29 Shopping team discovers a collective obsession with a single retailer, we felt compelled to reach out to Standard Dose's founder, Anthony Saniger, and learn more. Join us for a feel-good scroll through this magical marketplace as Saniger tells us all about its ethos, spotlights some of its bestselling products, and dishes on what to expect next in 2021 wellness trends. Highlights include softly bound anti-anxiety notebooks, shimmering sleep tinctures, and rich recovery creams, to name a soothing few.
“
We aim to take the guesswork out of shopping for wellness products so that the emphasis can be on what is best for you — not if the product you’re considering is safe and effective.
ANTHONY SANIGER, STANDARD DOSE FOUNDER
”
Tell us about the origin story of Standard Dose — where does the name come from?
"Before launching Standard Dose, I was living and working in NYC and found myself having a really hard time sleeping. I started by turning to pharmaceuticals but wasn’t getting the quality sleep I was looking for, so I began to look really closely at plant-based ingredients. Throughout this journey and testing hundreds of products, I discovered that CBD was one of those ingredients without a lot of regulation and that there was a lack of consistency in the formulas. This is what led me to create Standard Dose: The name reflects our mission to raise the standard of the wellness industry, from experiences to packaging to formulas. What began with a focus on CBD has grown to an overall mission to heal people through plants, practices, and experiences." – Anthony Saniger, Standard Dose Founder
We love the site's curation — can you share a bit about how you scout for new brands?
"We aim to take the guesswork out of shopping for wellness products so that the emphasis can be on what is best for you — not if the product you’re considering is safe and effective. When looking for new brands, the SD team looks not just at products, but also at brands as a whole. Do products contain the ingredients the brand is promising, and do the products even work? Do our brand ethos and values align? Are they made with ingredients that are environmentally friendly? There are many layers to our vetting process that go beyond what the product looks like, so we consider the entire experience of a product when considering it for our curation." – Anthony Saniger, Standard Dose Founder
“
We strongly believe that feeling your best goes far beyond just product, but into your habits and daily rituals.
ANTHONY SANIGER, STANDARD DOSE FOUNDER
”
What are the most popular products on the site?
"Our products address different concerns from sleep and stress to pain and gut health, and our top-sellers reflect that. The Mineral Sleep Tincture is a favorite for sleep, and the Prima R+R Cream is one of our bestsellers for pain relief. Recently, we brought on the Anti-Anxiety Notebook which is a great tool for stress relief as it guides you through journaling practices to understand how you’re feeling. We strongly believe that feeling your best goes far beyond just product, but into your habits and daily rituals, so the Anti-Anxiety Notebook is a great example of that." – Anthony Saniger, Standard Dose Founder
“
You no longer have to be out in the natural world to learn and benefit from plant-based wellness, you can have a beautiful experience at home.
ANTHONY SANIGER, STANDARD DOSE FOUNDER
”
Not everyone is a wellness whisperer, it seems like the site (and the store) offers something for novices and experts alike...
"We wanted to be a source of information for our community. Wellness doesn’t look the same for everyone — it’s such a personal journey — but we can be there to provide resources and support. At our NoMad location in New York, the goal was to create a physical touchpoint of the brand, where people could enter and take a moment to ground themselves or find guidance in their wellness journeys." – Anthony Saniger, Standard Dose Founder
The photography and visuals of the site are beautiful — are aesthetics a priority of the brand?
"Our goal is to elevate plant-based wellness, from visuals to experiences to products, so I wanted to create a space that reflected that sense of calm and healing in an elevated tone. You no longer have to be out in the natural world to learn and benefit from plant-based wellness, you can have a beautiful experience at home." – Anthony Saniger, Standard Dose Founder
“
I think 2021 will be a year of really dismantling standardized health practices and moving toward self-healing on a deeper level.
ANTHONY SANIGER, STANDARD DOSE FOUNDER
”
What do you envision will be the breakout wellness trend of 2021?
"Wellness has been trending toward healing medicinal plants for years, but I think 2021 will be a year of really dismantling standardized health practices and moving toward self-healing on a deeper level. It’s a challenge to sit with our minds and bodies, and really analyze where we’re at and how we can move forward, and it can be even more difficult to reach out for help when we might not be sure what we need in the first place. I think our community is really going to be looking for those resources that allow them to take back ownership of health in unique ways." – Anthony Saniger, Standard Dose Founder
