"We aim to take the guesswork out of shopping for wellness products so that the emphasis can be on what is best for you — not if the product you’re considering is safe and effective. When looking for new brands, the SD team looks not just at products, but also at brands as a whole. Do products contain the ingredients the brand is promising, and do the products even work? Do our brand ethos and values align? Are they made with ingredients that are environmentally friendly? There are many layers to our vetting process that go beyond what the product looks like, so we consider the entire experience of a product when considering it for our curation." – Anthony Saniger, Standard Dose Founder