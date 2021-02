If Standard Dose is aiming to ease our minds simply by scrolling through its site, then mission accomplished. Between the calming colors, elevated imagery, and clean font, it's a browsing experience that's delightfully cathartic — and we haven't even gotten to the actual products yet. The shop offers an inviting assortment of plant-based wellness supplements to skincare treatments curated by what we can only imagine is a team of lit-from-within experts. Every option is intuitively categorized by a purpose : sleep, stress, pain, gut, intimacy, immunity, energy, focus, or detox. On top of its effortless navigation, the site also includes an editorial section, The Drop , that's brimming with educational resources. In short, it's built to make shopping for wellness trends feel not just manageable but enjoyable. Since it isn't every day that the R29 Shopping team discovers a collective obsession with a single retailer, we felt compelled to reach out to Standard Dose's founder, Anthony Saniger, and learn more. Join us for a feel-good scroll through this magical marketplace as Saniger tells us all about its ethos, spotlights some of its bestselling products, and dishes on what to expect next in 2021 wellness trends. Highlights include softly bound anti-anxiety notebooks, shimmering sleep tinctures, and rich recovery creams, to name a soothing few.