By now, you've probably heard a thing or two (but probably more) about CBD, the breakout wellness ingredient that everyone's obsessed with. Whether consumed in gummy, tincture, oil, or capsule form, cannabidiol is the non-psychoactive compound derived from either cannabis or hemp plants that'll heal all your ills without getting you high. (Supposedly.)
"If you're part of a social media community that really supports the idea that CBD is amazing for anxiety, that means those products are actually going to be more effective for you, because they're in line with your beliefs," Dr. Drew Ramsay, an integrative psychiatrist, previously told Refinery29. "But it doesn’t mean they’ll treat an underlying anxiety disorder."
And while these products might very well have a positive effect on your wellbeing, it's important to remember that they're unregulated by the FDA and not legal in all 50 states. That's why it's important to do your research about all of the different options out there, and familiarize yourself with the rules where you live. Still, that hasn't stopped many from hopping on the CBD train and reporting near-magical results.
Here, we take a closer look at 12 brands to check out in case you're completely new to the trend or want to add a new product to your rotation.
