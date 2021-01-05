13 Wellness Gems That Helped Me Through The Past Year

As a wellness writer, I became keenly aware of just how much 2020 (the overwhelming ride that it was) made me question the things that actually made me feel well. For most of the year, my go-to activity to burn off steam — hitting the gym — was no longer a viable option. As I struggled with finding a safe replacement, bolstered by the looming presence of a pandemic, my anxiety reached an all-time high. I decided to reframe the disruption to my usual routine as a mindful challenge for figuring out what wellness really means to me.
I seized the past year as an opportunity to revamp my wellness routine by honing in on the products and practices that helped me feel a little more like myself — whether it was dabbing on an earthy scent that touted aromatherapeutic benefits or a bottle of water-based lube that enhanced my sexual wellness. In the slides ahead, you'll find these goods and more that each (in both little ways and big) helped me through one topsy-turvy year. What makes you feel well is completely unique, so I hope my thoughts can serve as helpful suggestions for you to use along your personal wellness journey.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.