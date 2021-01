13 Wellness Gems That Helped Me Through The Past Year

I seized the past year as an opportunity to revamp my wellness routine by honing in on the products and practices that helped me feel a little more like myself — whether it was dabbing on an earthy scent that touted aromatherapeutic benefits or a bottle of water-based lube that enhanced my sexual wellness . In the slides ahead, you'll find these goods and more that each (in both little ways and big) helped me through one topsy-turvy year. What makes you feel well is completely unique, so I hope my thoughts can serve as helpful suggestions for you to use along your personal wellness journey.