Slipping on your socks is probably the least of your worries when you're getting dressed in the morning. Unless you've meticulously selected a pair to play up your heels, typically not much thought goes into putting on your peds. But, L.A.-based label Stance has always offered quite a different perspective.
The brand's vibrant patterns deserve to be seen and invite you to make a style statement that's worthy of a few head turns. And, now, it's bestowing a couple of contortionists with enough confidence to twist their bodies in ways we didn't think possible.
Okay, we're sure that these girls were already blessed with the acrobatic prowess to hang from aerial rings and ropes, but, we have to admit, the whole spectacle looks that much more special with flashes of neon and cheetah print. Watch "Contortionist" video, the first of "The Uncommon" series, below, to see what we mean. And then get an exclusive look at Stance's summer '13 line in the photos ahead, photographed by Harper Smith.
We don't know about you, but we're pretty excited to clash our flouncy, floral dresses with those Hawaiian-inspired socks, and that punchy-pink shade would look great peeking out from sleek oxfords. The entire collection is available online and retails from $12 to $24. So, stock up, and then try your hand at styling your own exciting mix. Or try a backbend — totally your call.