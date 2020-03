Here's the thing: We'll take any excuse to get a little glammed up, so in our eyes, weddings are more than just bouquet tosses, passed canapés, and professions of eternal love. They are a chance to break out a top-shelf ensemble, to test out a trend, and to experiment with formalwear, so why not embrace the opportunity whole-heartedly? There are some popular styles that have us particularly excited about outfit planning for the impending festivities of the season, including all the shades of green that have totally swept us off our feet since fashion week . We've also got our eyes on oversized silhouettes and over-the-top prints to keep our formalwear feeling fresh. So grab your lady bag , strap on your best pair of square-toed sandals, and walk (rather, click) this way for 20 of our favorite dresses for spring wedding guest attire.