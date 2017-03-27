10 Must-Have Spring Shoe Styles That Aren't Sandals

As soon as the snow melts and the allergies kick in, we're programmed to want to dig out our sandals, too. You can't blame us — it's been a long six months of all closed-toe everything, and the least we can do at this point is give our feet some air (and let them get a little Vitamin D, too). It's definitely time to get those beachy favorites out of storage and ready for another summer of park hangouts and beach vacations.