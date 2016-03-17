Trends are hard to predict, but we know not all are created equal — at least when it comes to their shelf life. Take the peplum for example: it came, it conquered, and then it left. That, my friends, is called a fad. But lately, we've noticed a few trends with major staying power. Sure, these styles may have risen to popularity a few seasons ago, but that doesn't mean they feel any less fresh now. In fact, these mainstays are as versatile and trusty as ever, which probably explains why they're sticking around at all. So before you ditch your flares thinking they're over, read on to see which pieces we think will keep going strong through the spring season.