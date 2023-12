Spotify Wrapped’s Top Artists Prove The Future Of Music Is Women. But There’s One Problem

Until November this year, The Weeknd was the most streamed artist worldwide, with Canadian artist Drake coming in third place. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has been a controversial figure for a while (and not just because of his appearance on The Idol, which received mixed reviews by critics), with many arguing that his lyrical content is misogynistic. In the 2015 song "The Hills," he sings, "I just fucked two bitches before I saw you." Esquire later asked him about his prolific use of the word bitch in his music, to which he argued that The Weeknd was "definitely a character," seemingly distancing himself from the content of his songs. His 2019 song "Lost In The Fire" was accused of being potentially homophobic following the lyric, "You said you might be into girls, you said you're going through a phase." If The Weeknd is a character, isn't it particularly worrying that the artist, who has vocalized lyrics which are claimed to be sexist and damaging rhetorics, is one of the most listened-to in the world at the moment?