Good News: You Can Mute R. Kelly (Or Any Problematic Artist) On Spotify

Want to #MuteRKelly? Or XXXTentacion, Chris Brown, or any artist you consider problematic? Spotify now has a tool for that.
The music streaming platform has introduced a feature that users can find on the mobile platform that will allow them to block an artist from playing in a playlist, charts, or streaming radio station, Billboard reports.
To access it, search for the artist you want to block and select the "Don't play this artist" option now available in a drop-down menu on the artist's page.
Blocked artists still appear on the service, but they will not play. If, for example, you should select Rap Caviar and see multiple XXX songs programmed but you have elected to block him, the Rap Caviar playlist will display his songs but will skip them when they come up in the playlist.
Advertisement
Spotify publicly struggled with how to handle the public call, supported by Time's Up, to not support alleged abusers earlier this year, fumbling with a hateful conduct and hate content policy that found the company pulling Kelly and XXX from playlists for a short time before reinstating them.
This is a real solution for people who want to block problematic artists, predators, and abusers in music by letting consumers easily grab their wallet and not support those artists with money from their streams.
It's also a great way to make sure you never have to hear Post Malone again, if you don't feel like it.
Advertisement