Need fresh inspiration to take you from treadmill-bound to street-style-ready? Take a few sartorial cues from R29's own Annie Georgia Greenberg and celebrities like Rita Ora and Rihanna. We compiled 10 chic outfits perfect for both veteran sportswear enthusiasts and new adopters of the trend. Click through to see how these ladies don their athletic wares and shop similar pieces. You don't want to be shy about taking this look out for a run.