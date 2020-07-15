21 Space-Saving Gadgets For Tiny Kitchens

If you're living in a city: chances are you're dealing with a kitchen space that's barely adequate for one person to prepare a meal in, let alone the roommates you're forced to live with so that you can afford rent. Which is a shame because cooking is not just a soothing activity, it's also one that's essential for batch-prepping meals in order to save lunch money. So, what's a cramped-apartment dweller to do? Get crafty.
The good news is that you're not the only one dealing with a tiny kitchen issue, and that's exactly why there are tons of space-saving products out there to help you manage it. Click through to see our picks for the best small-kitchen buys, mostly of the gadget variety, that might just make your life easier — because unlike watching TV and socializing via Zoom, cooking can't really be outsourced to your bedroom.
