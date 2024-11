14 Truly Helpful Tips On How To Solo Travel, According To Seasoned Travelers

“Travel insurance can be a valuable asset for many travelers, but it's essential to evaluate the specific risks associated with each trip. For some, securing insurance is a prudent measure, particularly for more extended trips or those with significant financial commitments, which is where I usually invest in insurance. I was unexpectedly sick last year, and was unable to take a wine trip I'd been planning for six months. Thankfully, I had travel insurance so it allowed me to reschedule effortlessly. This safeguarded my investment and I was still able to experience my destination, albeit at a later date. While it may not be necessary for every journey, having that safety net can protect against unexpected financial loss, which is huge.” — Alex Schrecengost , CEO of Culture With Us, solo traveler for 20 years