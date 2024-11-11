14 Truly Helpful Tips On How To Solo Travel, According To Seasoned Travelers

The biggest repeat words from seasoned solo travelers? Freedom and connection. “Solo travel is liberating,” says Ashley Carr, a solo traveler for six years. “It allows you to do what you want, when you want. If you want to spend two hours sorting through every single item in a thrift store in Paris, so be it. You can walk the 1.5 miles to the restaurant without someone else complaining that their feet hurt. Last but not least, solo travel has allowed me to open myself up to new friendships I may have otherwise been closed off to if I had a companion.”