The Last Eclipse Of The Year Is A Real Doozy

Astrologically, eclipses relate to the lunar nodes, known as the North and South Node of Destiny, which are points on the moon's elliptical orbit. It's important to note that the current North Node is in Aries and the South Node is in Libra. This will dictate where, how and when the eclipses occur and the sign they happen in. The moon's nodes are mathematical degrees that show us the energy we are leaning in and away from. The North Node directs us where we need to grow and evolve in this lifetime, while the South Node dictates what we are moving away from and need to release. Since eclipses are known to bring change, we use this energy to improve our lives. Although they seem chaotic and messy, in the end we will learn and reflect upon this time as a momentous period of evolution.