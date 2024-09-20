Are You Feeling All Grown-Up? That’ll Be Libra Season

It’s been a cruel summer! We could use a shift after an extremely loud, intense, hot and dramatic few months. Luckily, a new season is upon us, bringing positive vibes and energy. From September 22 to December 21, we will embrace fall and calmly and quietly assess our future steps and begin a new chapter in our lives.
The fall equinox occurs on September 22 and brings the beginning of Libra season in the northern hemisphere, when we experience an equal number of daylight and evening hours. The equinox gives the universe a chance to reset itself and for us to find peace within ourselves. At this time, the sun moves above the equator, where the two elliptic points and the celestial equator connect. As a result, we can experience harmony in its purest natural form, restoring and relaxing our auras.
We will energetically detox from our brat summers and bring in a refined state of mind. As we replace our sandals with knee-high boots and feel the chill in the air, we’ll reflect upon how far we’ve come and how much more we desire. Libra season is a moment of introspection when we make intellectual and well thought-out decisions that align with our core values and goals.
Libra doesn't get as much credit as it deserves. Always looking for the bottom line, justice and kindness, the air sign likes to connect with others to understand them better. Relationships and friendships are significant to the constellation Libra, as they define themselves through their social status and the partnerships they keep. Libra maintains alliances for extended periods, even past their expiration date. Nobody wants to uncouple, preferring to stay together through the rough patches during Libra season. If the dynamic gets a little too unruly or out of control, it's best to part ways as friends at this time to ensure that you can always have the person in your life in some capacity.
Libra brings a system of checks and balances to ensure that we are on the right path by allowing us to see all possibilities on all sides of the spectrum. Then we can choose the best way to move forward. We are more open to asking for advice and hearing the opinions of others, weighing them up as options. Libra depends on feedback from their social scene and pals to be the best version of themselves. Yes, Libra is a people-pleaser but the cardinal sign won’t back down when they know they’re in the right.
Brighten that smile because the month ahead brings a lot of positive, energetic changes our way. Let’s see what’s in store for us. Hours after the sun waltzes into Libra, Venus enters Scorpio on September 22, heightening our desires and passions. Mercury moves into Libra on September 26, allowing us to have clear, concise and fair-minded communication.
The annual solar eclipse in Libra occurs on October 2, helping us find balance. This eclipse urges us to build relationships that are at our level. We must let go of past hangups and issues to achieve the partnerships and love we crave.
Jupiter begins its retrograde journey on October 9 in Gemini, which lasts until February 4, 2025. This isn't necessarily bad; it will just make us take cautious steps instead of jumping into ventures. In all matters, we should look before we leap. Pluto turns direct on October 11 in Capricorn, ending the retrograde journey that began on May 2. Now that Pluto is moving forward in Capricorn and re-entering Aquarius, we will see old structures fall and innovative ones emerge.