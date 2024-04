The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Is Rare & It’s Here

As you may know, solar eclipses occur when the moon, Earth, and sun are in direct alignment at the time of the eclipse; the moon, which is positioned between Earth and the sun, blocks the sunlight from radiating onto our planet, creating a “ring of fire” that highlights the outside of the sun. When this happens on the elliptical axis of the moon, an eclipse occurs. Because the current lunar axis is in Aries and Libra, it denotes the sign of the eclipse. Solar eclipses are often referred to as intense new moons because, during the monthly start to the lunar cycle, the luminescence of the sun’s rays bouncing off the moon is obscured, creating a dark moon that contrasts with the brightness of a full moon. Spiritually, it is a time in which we must rely on our instincts and evolve.