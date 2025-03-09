Your Horoscope This Week: March 9 To 15

The universe really said, “Let’s shake things up,” because we’re stepping into lunar eclipse in Virgo week — aka, the first Virgo lunar eclipse since 2008. That means this is not your typical full moon. It’s ten full moons in one, packed with cosmic caﬀeine and ready to expose whatever has been lurking in the shadows of our daily lives. It peaks on March 14th at 2:54 a.m. EST, and whether we like it or not, we’re all about to get a front row seat to reality. Virgo rules health, wellness, and routines, so if you’ve been ignoring your body, work-life balance, or even your mental health, this eclipse is here to tap you on the shoulder like, “Hey bestie, let’s fix this.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But here’s the catch: Venus is retrograde in Aries, and Mercury enters its pre-shadow phase before oﬃcially starting its retrograde in Aries on March 15th at 2:46 a.m. EST. Translation? Tensions may be high, and people are not holding back. Unspoken frustrations, unresolved conflicts, and messy relationship dynamics are all bubbling up. Think of this week like an unfiltered group chat where everyone suddenly decides to air out their deepest grievances. And yes, that includes you — because this eclipse isn’t just exposing other people’s behaviors, it’s revealing your own patterns too.
And let’s not forget that Mercury retrograde in Aries is about to humble us real quick. Aries energy wants things to go our way, right now, but Mercury is here to say, “Not so fast.” If things don’t pan out exactly as planned, don’t take it personally — take it as a sign that maybe there’s a better way, one that you hadn’t even considered. So instead of fighting the cosmic slowdown, lean into the lesson. The key to surviving this week? Simplify. You don’t need to fix everything at once, and you definitely don’t need to control the outcome. Let life flow, and focus on what you can shift in the moment.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, take a deep breath. With Venus and Mercury both retrograde in your sign this week, you might feel like life is pulling a “let’s test Aries’ patience” challenge. Spoiler: You’re gonna want to fight back, but don’t. These retrogrades are slowing you down for a reason — so you can actually reflect on who you are, how you’re showing up in relationships, and what parts of your identity need a serious glow up. If you’ve been doing things on autopilot, the universe is hitting pause and making you think before you act.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then comes the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th, lighting up your health and wellness sector. If you’ve been neglecting self-care, skipping workouts, or overloading yourself with responsibilities, this eclipse is like, “Sweetie, you can’t pour from an empty cup.” It’s time to reassess what’s actually sustainable for you — mentally, physically, and emotionally. The universe isn’t asking you to be perfect, but it is asking you to take care of yourself better. So hydrate, stretch, and maybe get some actual sleep for once.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you know that thing you do where you avoid dealing with deep emotions and instead throw yourself into work, scrolling, or comfort food? Yeah, the universe sees you. Venus (your ruler) and Mercury both retrograde in Aries this week are highlighting your spirituality and healing sector, which means you cannot avoid yourself anymore. If something feels oﬀ, lean into it instead of distracting yourself. Journaling, therapy, or just sitting with your emotions instead of shoving them down is the energy you need.
Then, BOOM — the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo strikes on the 14th, activating your dating and true love sector. If your love life has been feeling oﬀ, this eclipse is not letting you ignore it any longer. Whether it’s an old relationship dynamic that needs to go, a creative block that needs clearing, or a fear of being seen for who you truly are, the eclipse is handing you the mic and urging you to speak your truth. Love is supposed to feel expansive, not like a slow death. If it’s time to move on, trust that something better is coming. And if you’re happy with the connection(s) you already have? Make sure to openly celebrate your love!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries are making your friendship and technology sector feel like a literal glitch in the matrix. If you’ve been feeling disconnected from your people (or just plain over social media), this is your sign to take a step back. No, you don’t have to respond to every message right away. No, you don’t have to keep entertaining friendships that feel more draining than supportive. Prioritize your real community.
And then there’s the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th, hitting your home and roots sector. Translation? A major shift is happening in your personal life. Family secrets might be revealed, old wounds resurface, or you may suddenly feel the urge to move or redecorate. Something about your foundation is changing, and while it may feel destabilizing at first, it’s ultimately leading you to a more solid version of home. You don’t have to hold everything together for everyone, Gemini. Let things be messy for a moment… clarity will come.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries are messing with your career sector, and honestly, you’re over it. If work has felt like it’s moving two steps forward and ten steps back, know that this retrograde slowdown is actually helping you. Instead of pushing harder, reassess. Are you even on the right path? Are you happy with the direction your career is going? If not, this is your moment to reimagine what success looks like on your own terms.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then comes the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th, shining a light on your communication sector. If you’ve been holding back on saying something important, this eclipse wants you to spit it out. Whether it’s a boundary that needs setting, a truth that needs sharing, or a project that needs a voice, your words are powerful this week. Just be mindful — Mercury retrograde is lurking, so double-check texts, emails, and any major decisions before acting impulsively.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries are throwing some existential questions into your expansion and belief sector. If you’ve been second-guessing what you truly believe in — about love, life, or your own purpose —this week may bring a mini crisis of faith. But rather than seeing it as a problem, see it as a chance to get really honest about what you actually want, instead of what society, your family, or your past self expected.
Then, the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th spotlights your money and security sector. Something is shifting in how you earn, spend, or value your resources. Have you been selling yourself short? Playing it safe when you know you’re capable of more? This eclipse isn’t just about cash — it’s about recognizing your worth and making sure your actions align with it. If a money-related wake-up call happens, see it as an opportunity to restructure your finances with long-term abundance in mind.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the lunar eclipse in your sign on the 14th is putting you center stage — whether you’re ready for it or not. Think back to what was happening in your life six months ago. Now, the universe is handing you a major breakthrough or wake-up call. If you’ve been overextending yourself, constantly playing the responsible one, or low-key being a perfectionist (ahem, we see you), this eclipse is here to shake you out of those cycles. It’s time to release the pressure you put on yourself and embrace the version of you that isn’t constantly editing their own existence.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And let’s not forget Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries, which are lighting up your sector of depth, intimacy, and outside resources. If you’ve been questioning a financial partnership, romantic connection, or just how much energy you give away without receiving in return, the retrogrades are demanding answers. Stop over-analyzing and start feeling — your gut already knows the truth. Trust that any endings happening this week are necessary for your next level.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you may feel like you’re living inside a romance novel this week, except it’s one where all the characters suddenly start telling the truth (gasp). Venus, your ruler, is retrograde in Aries, stirring up chaos in your partnership sector. Relationships — both romantic and platonic — are not business as usual. If something feels oﬀ, don’t ignore it. If an ex is suddenly back in your DMs, proceed with caution. And if you’re questioning where you stand in a connection, this week will hand you the clarity you need.
Then, the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th activates your spirituality sector, meaning some subconscious stuﬀ is coming to light. This could be a “hidden enemy” being exposed (shady friend? workplace politics?), or a realization about how you’ve been self-sabotaging. Either way, you’re about to see behind the curtain, and once you do, there’s no going back. Protect your peace. If you’ve been over-giving in relationships or avoiding confrontation, this is your cosmic permission slip to put yourself first.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio, you’re no stranger to transformation, but this lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th is asking you to reevaluate your friendships and social circles. Certain relationships may naturally fall away, not out of drama (okay, maybe a little), but because you’re outgrowing old dynamics. Maybe you’ve been doing all the emotional labor in a friendship, or perhaps you’re realizing you need a diﬀerent type of support system, or you need a bit more space to figure out what type of friend you want to be. Letting go isn’t always easy, but trust that the universe is making space for connections that actually nourish you, and vice versa.
Meanwhile, Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries are working their magic in your sector of health and wellness. If your body has been sending you distress signals (fatigue, stress, random aches — sound familiar?), listen. Instead of pushing through, slow down and reassess your habits. You don’t have to overhaul your entire routine overnight, but baby steps toward self-care will make all the diﬀerence. Your well-being deserves the same attention you give everyone else.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th is bringing career revelations. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to pivot, quit, or go full force on a passion project, this is it. But before you make any impulsive moves, take a beat. Eclipses bring fated changes, so let things unfold naturally rather than forcing them. You might receive unexpected recognition, a job oﬀer, or an important reality check about where you’re headed professionally.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
At the same time, Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries are playing games in your sector of creativity and love. If your romantic life feels like a retrograde remix of old patterns, don’t ignore the red flags (or the green ones). Whether it’s an ex resurfacing or a crush suddenly acting distant, let things play out instead of jumping to conclusions. Creativity-wise, this is a powerful time to revisit old projects. Dust oﬀ that idea, refine it, and let it marinate — by the time Venus shifts direct on April 12th, you’ll be ready to share it with the world.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you hate when life feels unpredictable, but the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th is shaking up your sector of expansion and belief systems. Maybe a long-held perspective is shifting, or you’re suddenly feeling the pull to learn something new, travel, or take a leap of faith. Eclipses open doors — but they also close them. If you’ve been clinging to a limiting belief (or a “safe” plan that isn’t actually aligned with your heart), this eclipse might just blow it wide open.
And let’s talk about Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries, which are messing with your home and family sector. If unresolved family dynamics have been lurking beneath the surface, they might come to the forefront this week. Whether it’s a heart-to-heart, a boundary that needs reinforcing, or a literal move (or desire to move), expect shifts in your sense of security. Instead of resisting, lean into the discomfort. The more you acknowledge what’s been ignored, the lighter you’ll feel.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries are lighting up your sector of communication, and let’s just say, people are talking. Whether it’s you spilling the tea or someone else bringing unexpected info to your doorstep, this is a week where words hold extra weight. Miscommunication is possible, but so is deep clarity —especially if you take a step back before reacting. Sometimes, silence speaks louder than words.
Then comes the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th, activating your sector of merging, intimacy, and finances. Are you giving more than you’re receiving? This isn’t just about money — it’s about energy. If your resources (time, emotions, investments) feel lopsided in a relationship or business dynamic, this eclipse is here to correct that imbalance.
Whether that means setting a boundary, renegotiating terms, or even walking away, trust that whatever unfolds is meant to bring greater alignment into your life.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the lunar eclipse in Virgo on the 14th is highlighting your sector of relationships, and it’s serving big main character energy moments. If a connection has been on shaky ground, this eclipse is either solidifying or dismantling it. No in-between. But here’s the thing: you don’t have to force anything. If someone is consistently failing to show up for you the way you need, and you’ve given them grace and shown compassion but you can tell they’re just not feeling you, then that’s all the information you need. Stop making excuses for people who constantly leave you questioning your worth. Instead, make room for the mutually rewarding connections that fill you with joy.
Meanwhile, Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries are causing a financial and self-esteem reality check in your money sector. Have you been undervaluing yourself? Have you been avoiding looking at your finances? Now’s the time to get real about your spending habits and pricing your work at what it’s actually worth (yes, this is a sign to increase your rates). Self-worth and net worth go hand in hand — this week is all about getting both in order.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT