The Lunar Eclipse Is Here & Someone’s Gonna Spill The Tea

When we thought that brat season was almost over and the planets had calmed down…we were actually experiencing a partial lunar eclipse. After an intense summer, a lunar eclipse in Pisces isn’t helping us chill. It’s bringing a whole lot of drama our way. The wild and erratic lunation occurs on September 17 so prepare yourselves for one last hurrah that will shift our perspectives and rock our worlds. Ultimately, we’ll be grateful that the universe is propelling us forward in different directions than those we had imagined but the path to get there feels like a slow burn. The harvest moon is the full moon that occurs near the fall equinox (which is on September 22) and so this eclipse will be known as a time of cultivating, growing and releasing.
This lunation is a supermoon because the moon is in perigee to Earth, meaning it is in close proximity to us. The moon will beam its radiance on us more brightly than usual. Since we are composed of over 60% water and the moon controls the tides of the ocean, its compact distance to our planet is going to have interesting effects on us. Watch out for highly emotional vibes to come as a result, as the moon glistens and glows lustrously in the sky.
The last several eclipses occurred on the Aries-Libra lunar axis. This eclipse falls on the Pisces-Virgo axis. While the lunar nodes haven’t officially backed up into Pisces and Virgo, they will on January 11, 2025, which means this lunation is a taste of things to come in the series of eclipses scheduled to arrive in 2025 and 2026. The ultimate goal of the Pisces and Virgo eclipses is to be more altruistic and less critical, embrace our dreams and let go of fear, and move to a refined, conscious state of being. It also promises expansiveness, healing, progress, creativity and reform.
There are a lot of mixed cosmic energies that are interwoven in the lunar eclipse. Revolutionary Uranus, retrograde in Taurus; rapturous Neptune, moonwalking in Pisces; and evocative Pluto, back-gliding in Capricorn, are all working on the moon. This means that we are going to have a lot of juxtaposing emotions occurring at the same time. We’re all facing the need and desire for change — not just on a global level but also in our personal lives.
With the presence of Uranus, unexpected elements will come to the surface — all of which we did not expect to see culminate at this moment. Be prepared for surprises that will rock our worlds and secrets that will be revealed. Uranus retrograde likes to spill the tea and not hold back in any capacity. The truth is coming out and it’s piping hot. Our reactions may be hard to control since the events are shocking. Expect bombshell revelations.
Known as the “divine content,” Neptune makes us believe things aren’t clearly defined as we look at matters from a distance. When the mystical and dreamy planet slows down from its planetary retrograde, our intuition becomes skewed and we don’t know the truth. Mystery, obsession and indecision will result, forcing us to re-examine situations and relationships with a keen eye. Neptune might make us feel lost in the shuffle because we are unable to control our reactions since we are struggling to grasp affairs that are unfolding.
Pluto is adding power struggles and intensity to the overall energy. We can expect to fight for what we want and not back down in the face of adversity. Pluto’s presence will create tension because we may feel that too many changes are occurring at this moment, and it's hard for us to keep up. We aren't ready or prepared to elevate and evolve our current circumstances, making it challenging to be in sync with the current cosmic environment.
The overall energy may feel like a lot to handle but we will get through it. Rather than resisting transformation, we should embrace it. We don't have to evolve our lives entirely during the eclipse; however, we can be mindful that we need to make changes for the better. This doesn't mean we will avoid taking the necessary moves but we are minimizing the lunar punch by taking baby steps that are not too overwhelming. Growing pains may occur. We can use the eclipse as motivation and a way to move onward, so we should let it inspire us. Control over how we wish to metamorphose our lives will allow us to spread our wings and fly. The more we resist change, the more it will affect us, so going with the flow and taking matters in stride is advisable. Don't resist the process. Work with it.
With all eclipses, it's advisable not to manifest anything. Since eclipses are unpredictable by nature, the celestial vibe isn't reliable when setting intentions. If we do, we can guarantee that our hopes and wishes have a slim chance of coming to fruition how we want them to; therefore, we should use the eclipse as a time of understanding and comprehension. It will allow us to apprehend what we want to do with our future and what we must release to bring in the new — the time to make our visions a reality will be during next month’s full moon. Use the eclipse to figure out what we need to bring into our lives and let go of to be our best selves.