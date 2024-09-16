The Lunar Eclipse Is Here & Someone’s Gonna Spill The Tea

The overall energy may feel like a lot to handle but we will get through it. Rather than resisting transformation, we should embrace it. We don't have to evolve our lives entirely during the eclipse; however, we can be mindful that we need to make changes for the better. This doesn't mean we will avoid taking the necessary moves but we are minimizing the lunar punch by taking baby steps that are not too overwhelming. Growing pains may occur. We can use the eclipse as motivation and a way to move onward, so we should let it inspire us. Control over how we wish to metamorphose our lives will allow us to spread our wings and fly. The more we resist change, the more it will affect us, so going with the flow and taking matters in stride is advisable. Don't resist the process. Work with it.